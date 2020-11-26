eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Stock Position Lifted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in eHealth were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in eHealth by 897.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in eHealth by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in eHealth during the second quarter valued at about $115,000.

NASDAQ EHTH opened at $77.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of -0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.66. eHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.40 and a twelve month high of $152.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $94.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.93 million. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

EHTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. SVB Leerink upgraded eHealth from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on eHealth in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eHealth in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

In related news, Director Jack L. Oliver III sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $303,369.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

