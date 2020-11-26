State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,229 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 74.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 128.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GTN opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.89. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $23.07.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.25. Gray Television had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

GTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gray Television in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Gray Television in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

