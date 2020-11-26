State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 10,314 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,609 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,314 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEM. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Select Medical by 58.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,274,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $88,998,000 after buying an additional 1,580,700 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Select Medical by 146.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,098,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,909,000 after buying an additional 1,248,020 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Select Medical by 208.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 577,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after buying an additional 389,736 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Select Medical by 59.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,399 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,146,000 after buying an additional 327,757 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Select Medical by 485.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 196,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 162,758 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SEM opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.85. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $28.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.09%. Select Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Select Medical from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Select Medical from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.71.

In other Select Medical news, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $251,400.00. Also, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $109,561.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,950.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

