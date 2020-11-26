State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 396 Shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,465 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CONMED were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CONMED in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in CONMED by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 446 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in CONMED by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in CONMED in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CONMED in the 1st quarter worth $150,000.

In related news, Director Brian Concannon sold 3,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $271,145.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,944.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $360,696.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,518.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,786 shares of company stock worth $2,193,185 in the last quarter. 4.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNMD stock opened at $104.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.42. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $115.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.94, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.63. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Equities analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNMD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CONMED from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of CONMED from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CONMED from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

