State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PZZA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 36.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,203,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,378,000 after buying an additional 862,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,574,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,131,000 after buying an additional 516,534 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,352,000 after buying an additional 110,223 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 279,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,181,000 after buying an additional 96,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,512,000.

Shares of PZZA opened at $80.21 on Thursday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $102.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 229.18, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Papa John’s International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PZZA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Papa John’s International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens cut their target price on Papa John’s International from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Papa John’s International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Papa John’s International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.41.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

