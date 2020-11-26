State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GKOS. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 618.8% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 651,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,012,000 after purchasing an additional 560,456 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,210,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 874,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,579,000 after purchasing an additional 356,018 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 2,247.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 294,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,301,000 after purchasing an additional 281,620 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,037,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,389,000 after purchasing an additional 217,854 shares during the period.

Get Glaukos alerts:

GKOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Glaukos from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Glaukos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.75.

GKOS stock opened at $66.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.25 and a 200 day moving average of $39.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -40.06 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Glaukos Co. has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $70.96.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $64.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.74 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.66%. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.