Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Xencor were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 173.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Xencor by 18.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Xencor by 22.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Xencor by 1.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Xencor by 28.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on XNCR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Xencor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

XNCR stock opened at $40.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 0.80. Xencor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $43.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.15.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

