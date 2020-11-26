PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 520.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 53.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.63.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $57.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.92 and its 200-day moving average is $47.89. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $67.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $1.11. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 37.77%. The company had revenue of $855.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.98 million. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $1,690,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $865,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,650 shares of company stock valued at $20,503,696 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

