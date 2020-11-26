State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 2,810 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,526 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in South State were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in South State by 144.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in South State by 847.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 29,514 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in South State by 392.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 24,847 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in South State in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in South State by 1,316.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 980,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,752,000 after acquiring an additional 911,269 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,741 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $786,563.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 180,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,185,720.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $365,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,708,503.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SSB has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of South State in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $71.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. South State Co. has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $88.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 1.16.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.34. South State had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. South State’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

