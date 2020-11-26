Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Hits New 1-Year High at $73.22

Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.22 and last traded at $73.04, with a volume of 583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.48.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NSIT shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $63.50 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insight Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.54 and a 200-day moving average of $49.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.68.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total transaction of $149,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,601,778.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 5,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $336,914.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,630 shares of company stock valued at $3,085,707. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,231,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter worth $417,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 601,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,039,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the third quarter worth $28,000.

About Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

