Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Hits New 1-Year High at $81.24

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $81.24 and last traded at $80.79, with a volume of 39488 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.55 and its 200 day moving average is $61.57. The firm has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

