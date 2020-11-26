State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 83.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Weis Markets worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,116,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,569,000 after purchasing an additional 113,260 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Weis Markets by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 75,798 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Weis Markets by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 87,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 44,727 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Weis Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,190,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Weis Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Weis Markets stock opened at $47.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.10. Weis Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $59.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Featured Story: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.