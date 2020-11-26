R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Stake Lifted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,106 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in R1 RCM by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,328 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 21,764 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in R1 RCM by 4,835.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,893,555 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $251,893,000 after acquiring an additional 57,700,296 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in R1 RCM by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 62,460 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 19,118 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in R1 RCM by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 97,901 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 22,120 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $20.21 on Thursday. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.12, a P/E/G ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.60.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 182.08% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $307.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded R1 RCM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. R1 RCM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

