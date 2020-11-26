State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSII. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 328.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 51.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,402 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter worth about $218,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSII opened at $35.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.61. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -53.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.70.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSII shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Aegis raised their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.13.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

