State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 850 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Stepan were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Stepan by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,155,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $343,916,000 after acquiring an additional 67,598 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Stepan by 172.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after buying an additional 59,944 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 460,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,716,000 after purchasing an additional 39,760 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stepan in the second quarter worth about $3,525,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 43.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 114,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,567,000 after purchasing an additional 34,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Stepan news, VP Sean Thomas Moriarty sold 2,755 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $322,445.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,534.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 12,281 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $1,474,211.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,907,379.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,466 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,488. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCL opened at $118.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.79 and its 200 day moving average is $107.71. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.00. Stepan has a 52 week low of $69.33 and a 52 week high of $129.62.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Stepan had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.48%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Stepan from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

