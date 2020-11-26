State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $1,295,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,030.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 29,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $1,467,249.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 128,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,468,029.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,199 shares of company stock worth $5,875,200 in the last three months. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FATE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $38.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.71.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $57.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.05 and a beta of 1.78. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $57.15.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.64% and a negative net margin of 881.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

