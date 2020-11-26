State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 580 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sector Gamma AS boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 143,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 34,251 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 70,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 43,240 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIVN stock opened at $53.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.78. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $85.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.29.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

