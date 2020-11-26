State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 1,550 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,684,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,642,000 after acquiring an additional 600,494 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $302,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 41.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 6.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 17.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 253,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after buying an additional 37,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 158,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $4,093,182.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $29.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.41. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 2.24. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $31.97.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.32). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 135,198.03% and a negative return on equity of 384.84%. Analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX).

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.