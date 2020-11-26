State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,597 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 522.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $345,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $358,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYBT stock opened at $42.15 on Thursday. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.98 and a 1-year high of $44.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.96 and its 200 day moving average is $38.12. The company has a market cap of $956.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 30.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.37%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYBT. Raymond James downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Stock Yards Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

