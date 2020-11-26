Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $128.78

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $128.78 and last traded at $127.54, with a volume of 2079 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $126.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.55 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.73.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $166.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.28 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Axon Enterprise, Inc. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total value of $49,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,885.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $549,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,978 shares of company stock valued at $11,722,442. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,117,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $994,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $249,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 192.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 639,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,750,000 after purchasing an additional 420,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 82,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

