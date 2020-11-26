Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

SAFM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

In related news, Director John Bierbusse sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $362,070.00. 5.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SAFM opened at $137.65 on Thursday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.13 and a 52 week high of $179.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.06.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $956.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.50 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

