LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Hits New 1-Year High at $131.90

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $131.90 and last traded at $131.90, with a volume of 2360 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.27.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LCII. Northcoast Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.86.

The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.15 and a 200 day moving average of $113.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.99.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $827.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.96 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

In other news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 5,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,035,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,956,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in LCI Industries by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 123,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,080,000 after acquiring an additional 61,511 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in LCI Industries by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 85,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 53,749 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in LCI Industries by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,433,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,119,000 after acquiring an additional 45,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,487,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

