Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Sets New 1-Year High at $248.00

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $248.00 and last traded at $247.24, with a volume of 6338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $246.20.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.43.

Get Accenture alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.49. The stock has a market cap of $164.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 1,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.59, for a total value of $425,899.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,962.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 10,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $2,508,083.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 25,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,771,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,725,485 shares of company stock worth $156,704,064 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Accenture by 48.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Accenture by 1.2% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 0.3% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture by 1.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its position in Accenture by 0.5% during the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 10,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.