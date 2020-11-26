State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 2,650 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,033,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,128,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,699,000 after purchasing an additional 263,097 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWST opened at $99.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.56 and a current ratio of 10.98. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $121.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.40.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.16. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 57.24% and a negative net margin of 199.98%. On average, analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TWST. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

In other Twist Bioscience news, VP Paula Green sold 26,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $1,710,229.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,043.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 3,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $210,138.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,208,126.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,209 shares of company stock valued at $15,619,392 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

