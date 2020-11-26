Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.26

Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.26 and last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 3462 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

RBBN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub cut Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.85.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 34.37% and a negative net margin of 28.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 257,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 25,939 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 496,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 133,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares in the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions.

