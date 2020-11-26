Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.44

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.44 and last traded at $37.44, with a volume of 20677 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.26.

A number of analysts recently commented on STLD shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.15.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,305,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,426,000 after buying an additional 416,707 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 95,614 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 11,341 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

