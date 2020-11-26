State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.05 Million Stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Masonite International by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Masonite International by 6,042.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,321,000 after buying an additional 243,144 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Masonite International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Masonite International by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,490,000 after buying an additional 47,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Masonite International by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DOOR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush raised shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.18.

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $101.44 on Thursday. Masonite International Co. has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $109.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.30 and a beta of 1.83.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.38. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Masonite International news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 4,000 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $380,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,570.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

