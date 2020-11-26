State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Takes Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.07% of Onto Innovation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ONTO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,349,000 after purchasing an additional 163,008 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,812,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ONTO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $3,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 501,549 shares in the company, valued at $18,617,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,087 shares of company stock valued at $4,183,634. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $43.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.39 and a 200 day moving average of $33.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.72 and a beta of 1.20. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $45.10.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 million. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 101.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

