State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

In other Black Hills news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.76 per share, with a total value of $54,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,633 shares in the company, valued at $144,183.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America raised Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Black Hills from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Black Hills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.13.

Shares of BKH stock opened at $64.53 on Thursday. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $87.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.73 and its 200 day moving average is $58.05. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $346.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.51 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.02%.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.