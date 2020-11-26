Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Hits New 52-Week High at $91.86

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $91.86 and last traded at $91.86, with a volume of 2901 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.02.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARW. TheStreet raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.13 and its 200 day moving average is $74.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 68,834 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,287.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,067,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,400 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $201,264.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,973.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,908 shares of company stock valued at $7,708,720. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 651,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,768,000 after purchasing an additional 99,790 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 41,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 21,340 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile (NYSE:ARW)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

