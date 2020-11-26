Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Sets New 52-Week High at $79.27

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $79.27 and last traded at $79.20, with a volume of 9746 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.81.

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.06.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.26 and a 200-day moving average of $65.58.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,413,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,189,159,000 after buying an additional 2,332,236 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Emerson Electric by 26.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,058,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,900,000 after buying an additional 1,868,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Emerson Electric by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,679,000 after buying an additional 423,841 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,907,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,484,000 after purchasing an additional 240,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Emerson Electric by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,522,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.