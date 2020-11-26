MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,499 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 65.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in MasTec during the second quarter worth $31,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 76.5% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 111.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in MasTec during the third quarter worth $70,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTZ shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on MasTec from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on MasTec from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on MasTec from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MasTec from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised MasTec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.62.

In other MasTec news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 23,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $1,332,026.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,257,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $57.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $67.85. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.39.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. MasTec’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.