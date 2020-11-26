James R. Neal Sells 13,126 Shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Stock

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) CEO James R. Neal sold 13,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $432,632.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of XOMA stock opened at $32.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $359.98 million, a P/E ratio of -29.42 and a beta of 1.26. XOMA Co. has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.19.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.11. XOMA had a negative net margin of 102.23% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that XOMA Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOMA. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of XOMA by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

