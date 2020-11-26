Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $55.44

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.44 and last traded at $55.44, with a volume of 870 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.59.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 85.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000.

About Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.