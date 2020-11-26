Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Anaplan from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Anaplan from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Anaplan from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.46.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN opened at $70.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.11 and a beta of 2.02. Anaplan has a 52 week low of $26.04 and a 52 week high of $70.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.55.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. Research analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $1,879,341.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,995 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,821.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 50,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $3,142,756.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,246,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,387,343.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 796,896 shares of company stock worth $47,173,766. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 7,677.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 289.6% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Anaplan by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

