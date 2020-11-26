DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Given New $64.00 Price Target at UBS Group

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DKS. Citigroup boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Cleveland Research raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.52.

NYSE DKS opened at $60.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.83. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $63.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.73.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, President Lauren R. Hobart sold 51,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $2,773,057.53. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 204,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,134,716.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 3,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $185,490.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 349,415 shares in the company, valued at $20,968,394.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,827 shares of company stock valued at $17,558,136 in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,375.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 335.0% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 870 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 127.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

