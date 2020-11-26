DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.52.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of DKS stock opened at $60.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.73. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $63.29.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.03%. Analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

In related news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 59,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $3,412,657.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $104,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,026.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,827 shares of company stock valued at $17,558,136 over the last 90 days. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 96.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,271,686 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $176,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,232 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,375.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at $251,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,228 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $11,149,000 after acquiring an additional 17,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,416 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.