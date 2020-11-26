State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 180 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,397 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,573,000 after buying an additional 58,063 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 49,454.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after buying an additional 81,600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

In other Alarm.com news, Director Mayo A. Shattuck III sold 5,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $331,347.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,113.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $1,126,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,477,394.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,839 shares of company stock worth $12,609,284 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $73.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.51. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $79.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $158.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.51 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.