Goodman Financial Corp Sells 121 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Goodman Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 5.3% of Goodman Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $46,441,000. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $12,693,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 13,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $41,126,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 5,001 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,741,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 37.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,958 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $814,947,000 after purchasing an additional 70,688 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,185.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,189.89 and its 200-day moving average is $2,993.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1,598.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.29.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,613 shares of company stock worth $38,861,289. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,586.38.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
