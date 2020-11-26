Goodman Financial Corp Sells 121 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Goodman Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 5.3% of Goodman Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $46,441,000. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $12,693,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 13,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $41,126,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 5,001 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,741,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 37.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,958 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $814,947,000 after purchasing an additional 70,688 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,185.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,189.89 and its 200-day moving average is $2,993.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1,598.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,613 shares of company stock worth $38,861,289. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,586.38.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

