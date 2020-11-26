Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 15.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 199,611 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,274 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 154.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,569,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588,939 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 49.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,731 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 20,886 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 4.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,556 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 497.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 68,103 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 56,707 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 68.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 153,111 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 62,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNPR opened at $22.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.89. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.12%.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $220,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JNPR shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.52.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

