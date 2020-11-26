Sei Investments Co. Buys Shares of 260,236 WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 260,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,342,000. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.11% of WillScot Mobile Mini as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at $440,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 216.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,252,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,366,000 after buying an additional 8,381,684 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 321.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 33,780 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $21.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $417.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.24 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WSC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.36.

In related news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 65,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $1,345,589.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 207,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,432.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Miner sold 35,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $616,344.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,986. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 409,907 shares of company stock valued at $8,303,048. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

