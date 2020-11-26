Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 86.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,460 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,163,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,789,000 after buying an additional 3,359,008 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 25,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 277,220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 27,722 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,073,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,056,000 after buying an additional 116,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $83.21 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.12 and a fifty-two week high of $83.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.37.

