Sei Investments Co. Sells 6,296 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,296 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $46.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.86 and its 200 day moving average is $49.42. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of -0.04.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 9.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.45%.

In other news, Director Terrell K. Crews sold 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total value of $619,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,638 shares in the company, valued at $5,219,086.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lori J. Marco sold 41,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $2,144,516.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 76,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,685.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,810 shares of company stock worth $6,121,365. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

