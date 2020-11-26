Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,555 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Saia worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Saia during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Saia by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Saia by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Saia by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Saia by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total value of $633,242.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,016,230.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Ward sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $116,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,099.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SAIA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Saia from $69.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Saia from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Saia from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Saia in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Saia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Shares of SAIA opened at $172.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.60. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.46 and a twelve month high of $176.07.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.25. Saia had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $481.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

