Sei Investments Co. Acquires 13,940 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 13.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,940 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Unitil were worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UTL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 10,430 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 153,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 22,288 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Unitil alerts:

Unitil stock opened at $40.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Unitil Co. has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $65.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.86 and its 200 day moving average is $42.27. The company has a market capitalization of $614.24 million, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.19.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.12). Unitil had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 7.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Unitil’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

UTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Unitil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Unitil Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.