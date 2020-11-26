Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.18% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HOMB. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 627.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $19.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.95. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $21.04.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

In other news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $40,580.00. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

