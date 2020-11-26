Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,731 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GH. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Guardant Health by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Guardant Health by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Guardant Health by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Guardant Health by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Guardant Health by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GH shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

GH stock opened at $112.64 on Thursday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.90 and a 1 year high of $122.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of -58.97 and a beta of 0.56.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.99 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 45.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, major shareholder Bluebird (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total transaction of $707,560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $8,303,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,570,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,570,312.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,555,782 shares of company stock valued at $764,502,309. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

