Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s 2nd Largest Position

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,001 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.5% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Amazon.com by 37.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,958 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $814,947,000 after acquiring an additional 70,688 shares during the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $19,899,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,118.06 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,191.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,989.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,564.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.30, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $1,007,312.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,072,083.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,863 shares of company stock valued at $36,542,926 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,600.00 target price (up from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,586.38.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

