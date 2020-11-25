State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Invests $1.25 Million in Avient Co. (NASDAQ:AVNT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Avient Co. (NASDAQ:AVNT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 47,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Avient at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in Avient during the third quarter worth $1,431,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,315,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter worth about $552,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,103,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000.

NASDAQ AVNT opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. Avient Co. has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $37.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.99.

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $924.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.11 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%.

AVNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Avient in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Avient in a report on Friday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Avient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Avient from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Avient from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Read More: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet