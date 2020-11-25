47,112 Shares in Avient Co. (NASDAQ:AVNT) Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Avient Co. (NASDAQ:AVNT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 47,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.05% of Avient as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at $937,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Avient in the 3rd quarter worth $603,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Avient during the 3rd quarter worth about $585,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avient by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period.

NASDAQ AVNT opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.99. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $37.33.

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $924.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.11 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVNT. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Avient from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Avient from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Avient in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Avient in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

